American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.