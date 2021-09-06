Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

