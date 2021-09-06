FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $882.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.94. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

