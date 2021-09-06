American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.44 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 18,982.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.06% of Newmark Group worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.30 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

