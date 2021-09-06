American Century Companies Inc. Sells 217,447 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $106.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

