Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $105,039.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $105,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Well by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

