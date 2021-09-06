PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PAE stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $606.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.