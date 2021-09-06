Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.66 -$5.51 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 6.15%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

