Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,952 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.