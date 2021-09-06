10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,774,900.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $1,774,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.21 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $53,046,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

