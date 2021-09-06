Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

