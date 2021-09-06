Creative Planning Purchases 2,039 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.