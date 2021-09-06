US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

