Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lennox International by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lennox International by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $332.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

