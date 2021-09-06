GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

