SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

