US Bancorp DE Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $154.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

