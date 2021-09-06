US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,286 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.