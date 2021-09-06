Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.