BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,173 shares of company stock worth $8,207,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.