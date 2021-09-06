Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.