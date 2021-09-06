Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of HealthEquity worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

