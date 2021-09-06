Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,224 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 34,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.