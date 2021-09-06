Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

