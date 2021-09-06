Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ooma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of OOMA opened at $22.62 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

