Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$216,260.00 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Andrea Sutton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.83 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of A$216,260.00 ($154,471.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.46%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

