Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 9,377 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
