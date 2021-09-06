Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 9,377 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

