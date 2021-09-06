Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cimpress by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $95.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

