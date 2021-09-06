Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total transaction of $342,713.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.74. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.