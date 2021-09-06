Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE IR opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

