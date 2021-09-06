Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,001,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,626 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.