Jason M. Meggs Sells 9,223 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 327.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $83,700,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

