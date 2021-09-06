Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

