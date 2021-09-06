Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 953.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.