Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 90,324 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,640,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

