Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.50 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

