Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

