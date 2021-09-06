Comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Zealand Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.49 billion 1.80 $255.49 million $1.12 10.38 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 18.42 -$129.72 million N/A N/A

Eutelsat Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eutelsat Communications and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -243.60% -59.47% -45.20%

Summary

Eutelsat Communications beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

