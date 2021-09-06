DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,666,000 after acquiring an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

