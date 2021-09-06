DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,592 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Equitable by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

