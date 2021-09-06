DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,500 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of MAN opened at $122.21 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

