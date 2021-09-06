DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 145,179 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,179 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,283 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.