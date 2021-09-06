Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

