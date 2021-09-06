DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 885.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

