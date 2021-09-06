DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 603 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

