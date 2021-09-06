Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

