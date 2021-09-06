2,083 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.