Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,117,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

