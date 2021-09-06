Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,503 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avalara were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $8,406,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avalara by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,182 shares of company stock worth $12,721,136. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.