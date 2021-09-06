Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,868 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.